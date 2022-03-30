Paul Herman, The Sopranos and Goodfellas actor, dies at 76

He also starred in such films as The Irishman, American Hustle, Bullets Over Broadway, Casino, and Silver Linings Playbook.

Paul Herman, best known for playing club owner Peter "Beansie" Gaeta on The Sopranos and for his roles in mob films like Goodfellas and The Irishman, died Tuesday. He was 76.

Herman's management company, The 5 Management, confirmed the news in a statement. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"We are saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off screen," the statement read. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember the sound of his laughter and bold spirit. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time."

Paul Herman Paul Herman | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Born in Brooklyn, Herman began his movie career in 1982, when he appeared in Dear Mr. Wonderful alongside Joe Pesci. He followed that role with parts in films like Once Upon a Time in America, The Last Temptation of Christ, American Hustle, Bullets Over Broadway, Goodfellas, Casino, The Irishman, and Silver Linings Playbook.

In 2000, he made his first appearance on the HBO series The Sopranos as the recurring character of Peter "Beansie" Gaeta, a former drug dealer who also owned a nightclub, and the performance quickly became beloved by fans. He also had turns on television shows such as Miami Vice, The Equalizer, and Entourage, in which he starred as Marvin, an accountant of Adrian Grenier's Vince Chase from 2004-2010.

Paul Herman Paul Herman at the 19th Annual Critics Choice Awards | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Herman's former colleagues paid tribute to their friend, with his Sopranos costar Michael Imperioli writing on Instagram, "Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor." Imperioli went on to share that Herman lived around the corner from him and he was glad the two got to spend some time together in recent years.

His Sopranos co-star Lorraine Bracco also shared a tribute on Twitter, calling Herman "the one and only" and "a loving soul with a great sense of humor," while Tony Danza deemed Herman "one of the greatest guys of all time."

Debi Mazar, who also starred in Goodfellas, wrote, "#PaulieHerman was a wonderful, nurturing soul. Funny as hell, loyal friend, talented, and so FULL of life. We will all miss you terribly. My condolences to his family and all our mutual friends who loved him dearly. 💔"

Music executive Tommy Mottola shared an old photo of Herman that included himself, Penny Marshall, and Robert De Niro at a Hollywood gathering. "Always the best host greeting everyone with a smile," he wrote alongside the photo. "First name basis with every superstar actor and musician in the world ... we will miss you, friend!"

James Woods, who starred with Herman in Once Upon a Time in America, posted a photo of the two with the caption: "This was a great night with great guys not so long ago. We lost Paul Herman yesterday. It's a real heartbreaker, because there was no sweeter man on earth. Nobody was a 'star' in his pantheon; all his friends were just that. You always felt at home in his presence."