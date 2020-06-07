Paul Feig still wants to make a Freaks and Geeks musical — with a dodgeball dance number

A Freaks and Geeks reboot seems unlikely at this point, for several reasons — for one thing, amusing as it might be to see Jason Segel and Seth Rogen play high schoolers again, that wouldn't really gel with the series' tone. But creator Paul Feig is still holding on to his dream of Freaks and Geeks: The Musical.

In the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Feig reiterates his desire to produce a stage adaptation of the cult-favorite NBC show, which was famously canceled after only one season. "I think there's so much we could have fun with and explore," Feig says. "All I know is, a dodgeball game dance number… that will make my life when we finally get to do that."

Feig also recalls getting his first big-time chance in the director's chair with the final episode of the series. "I always wanted to step behind the camera," Feig says. "When I created this show, my plan was to direct it. But they were like, 'No, you have no credits whatsoever.' I had done one low, low-budget feature film that I paid for out of pocket."

In the end, however — when "they knew we were gonna get canceled anyway," Feig notes wryly — he got his shot, and was allowed to write and direct the finale. Thus began his directorial career, which would eventually include several episodes of The Office and Arrested Development, and of course the films Bridesmaids and Spy, among others.

