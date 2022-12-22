Patti LuPone joins WandaVision sequel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The Grammy and Tony winner is joining the likes of Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke.

Kathryn Hahn's coven is growing.

After casting the likes of Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza, Marvel and Disney have cast Grammy and Tony winner Patti LuPone in WandaVision sequel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, EW can confirm.

Details on her character are under wraps, though Deadline reports LuPone could be playing a witch opposite Hahn's ancient enchantress Agatha Harkness, who once posed as the nosy neighbor in the spellbound town of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.

This casting marks another injection of big queer energy into this Marvel Studios show. LuPone, a gay icon who once joked on Will & Grace that she feels personally responsible for New York City's West Village, recently appeared as a bathhouse lounge singer in Ryan Murphy's NYC-set eleventh season of American Horror Story.

Patti LuPone; Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION Patti LuPone joins Kathryn Hahn in 'WandaVision' spin-off 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos.' | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Locke, an openly gay actor who stars on LGBTQ rom-com sensation Heartstopper, will spotlight as the male lead in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Many fans are already theorizing whether he's playing teenage Billy, Wanda's magically inclined son who's also gay in the comic books. There's no official confirmation at this time.

Plaza, meanwhile, will reportedly play a villainous role as she reunites with Hahn after Parks and Recreation. Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata have also joined the cast, while Emma Caulfield Ford will reprise her role of Dottie from WandaVision.

LuPone recently withdrew from the American stage actors' union, Actors' Equity. In a statement to EW through her rep, the actress said, "When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn't be on stage for a very long time. And at that point, I made the decision to resign from Equity." That doesn't include the screen, however.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is writing and executive producing Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will be released sometime in late 2023, early 2024, according to the latest MCU schedule.

We also don't know what the future of Olsen's Wanda looks like in the MCU following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which picked up after the events of WandaVision. But if anyone could bring her back, it would be a coven of chaos.

