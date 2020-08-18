Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj canceled at Netflix

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj type TV Show network Netflix genre Variety

Patriot Act's run at Netflix has come to an end.

On Tuesday, comedian Hasan Minhaj tweeted that his weekly talk show won’t return for a seventh season at the streaming service. “What a run,” Minhaj wrote on the social media platform. “Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning comedy show, which featured Minhaj's takes on the modern cultural and political landscape, returned to Netflix in May 2020 with the host filming the new episodes at home in front of a green screen. The final seven installments were originally supposed to premiere March 29, but were delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic forced productions to shut down. The now-final episode premiered on June 26.

All episodes of Patriot Act are available to stream on Netflix.

