Patrick Stump breaks down his theme song for new cartoon Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Every Spider-Man story could be someone's first. How then do you introduce the character and his world in a way that excites newcomers?

That was the challenge facing Patrick Stump after Disney contacted the Fall Out Boy singer to craft a theme song for their upcoming animated series, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Take a listen to that theme song above, and check out the exclusive images below to get a first look at the show's version of Spider-Man and other Marvel characters — heroes and villains alike.

"I came in with decades of being a Marvel nerd. But I was like, well, this is probably going to be the first time a lot of kids in this generation are going to see an iteration of Spider-Man," Stump tells EW. "What does that mean? There's so much history behind that."

Stump decided to channel that history into the opening music. Although he wasn't able to watch any finished episodes of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends before composing the theme, Stump did have the basic descriptions to work from — as well as decades of previous Spider-Man music.

"In my head, I was like, 'Okay, you've got the '60s Spidey cartoon, with its surf rock theme," Stump explains. "You've got the '90s cartoon, which has a little bit more of a metal, hard rock thing. Then there are the scores. There's the Danny Elfman score, the Horner score, the Michael Giacchino score. All of those things were swirling around my head in like one minute, you know, and I just sat down and had this explosion of inspiration. Then I just had to scramble to get to the studio to lay it all down. I was so excited at that point."

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Patrick Stump | Credit: Matt Petit/Disney

In addition to writing and singing the theme song, Stump is also composing the score for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. This involves music not just for Spider-heroes Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, but also other "amazing friends" like Hulk, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel.

"I've been scoring for about five years. It's my day job, but no one really knows about it," Stump says. "I'm the guy from Fall Out Boy and that's usually what people think of me as, but I spend all day, every day scoring. I kind of assumed that they were going to like my theme song and then get someone that they prefer to score. But they offered me the chance to score a short demo reel kind of a thing, and they went for it and they hired me. It's kind of the same feeling I had writing the theme song, where I'm coming to it with all this story and I get to write music for Black Panther and Ms. Marvel. It's incredible, it's the coolest thing."

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends will be premiering later this summer on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Watch the theme song above and check out preview images below.

