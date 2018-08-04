10 best Star Trek moments from Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard

Fighter. Diplomat. Tea lover. Tea spiller. Poet. Commander. This is Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard, Captain of the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And he’s back! Stewart will return in the Trek universe as his legendary character in a brand new series for CBS All Access. What makes him so iconic? What makes him stand out from the other commanders to grace the small screen? From man-in-tights Picard to Borg slayer to intergalactic peace keeper, delve into Picard’s past to predict what might become of Picard’s future.