Patrick Schwarzenegger says The Boys college spin-off is 'like Euphoria meets superheroes'

Patrick Schwarzenegger can't say much about his role in The Boys spin-off, but he does offer a comparison that feels spot-on for an R-rated show about a college for young supes.

"This set is really fun, and there's just a loosey-goosey comedy," the actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Variety's Just for Variety podcast. "It's kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes, I guess."

Schwarzenegger added that he auditioned for the role of Homelander, the Superman-esque leader of supe team the Seven, in the mothership series The Boys. That part ultimately went to Antony Starr, but the producers remembered him when it came time to cast the forthcoming spin-off, and Schwarzenegger had better luck the next time around.

Schwarzenegger, who recently starred in The Staircase, flew up to Toronto for the new series the day after his HBO drama premiered in New York.

"I honestly didn't know anything," he said. "I can say that because it's true. It's not like I chose not to read something. They are so secretive about what the heck happens in this show."

He did assume one thing that turned out to be true: "It's The Boys! I know it's gonna be something f---ing crazy."

Schwarzenegger's dad also happens to be filming a project in Toronto. When Patrick met up with him and showed Arnold some photos from the set, the Terminator star replied, "What the f--- are you filming?"

The title of the spin-off is still under wraps, but we know it follows a group of teen supes who attend the only college for supes in the country. There, they compete against each other come graduation time for the top contracts to police the biggest cities. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Jaz Sinclair plays a supe named Marie, whom we got a glimpse of in The Boys season 3, which is currently streaming new episodes weekly on Amazon Prime Video.

Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn will also star in the series.

Executive producer Eric Kripke described the spin-off as "one of the most realistic college shows that's ever been made," also noting that it's a bit like The Hunger Games.

