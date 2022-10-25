Patrick Duffy set to reprise role of Stephen Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful

Patrick Duffy is making his return to The Bold and the Beautiful.

According to PEOPLE, the actor is now filming a reprisal of his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan on the long-running CBS soap opera. He will be seen in two episodes set to air on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively.

Per the report, "Viewers can expect family tensions to rise with the return of Stephen, who is father to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom)." And, in a sweet twist, Duffy will also be starring alongside his real-life girlfriend, The Office and Happy Days actress Linda Purl, who will also play a love interest on the show.

Previously, Duffy played Stephen Logan from 2006-2011, having taken over the role from actor Robert Pine, who played the character from 1998 to 2001. Reps for Duffy did not immediately return EW's request for comment on the casting news.

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 28: Stephen (Patrick Duffy, right) pleads his case to his daughter Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL. Duffy begins airing Tuesday, March 18. (1:30-2:00 PM, ET; 12:30- 1:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images) Stephen (Patrick Duffy, right) pleads his case to his daughter Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), on 'The Bold and the Beautiful.' | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS/Getty

The beloved soap, which is now in its 36th season, focuses on the wealthy and powerful Forrester family and their fashion industry-leading company, Forrester Creations. It's set in LA's glamorous fashion scene and of course features all of the scheming, rivalries, and love affairs you'd expect.

In addition to his stints on The Bold and the Beautiful, Duffy is known for playing Bobby Ewing on Dallas, from 1978 to 1985 and from 1986 to 1991, and its TNT revival from 2012-2014. He's also known for playing Frank Lambert on ABC's sitcom Step by Step.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET.

