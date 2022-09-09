Patrick Dempsey has cute reunion with Ellen Pompeo and makes stunning hair reveal

Patrick Dempsey: red carpet correspondent?

When the newly blond Dempsey arrived at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday and bumped into his former Grey's Anatomy costar Ellen Pompeo, he jumped straight into interview mode.

Swiping the microphone from Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy, Dempsey started peppering Pompeo with questions, eventually declaring himself the new Yahoo host.

Both Dempsey and Pompeo were at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event to be honored as Legends who contributed to the Disney legacy, Pompeo for her work on ABC's long-running medical hit and Dempsey for his role on the show as well as the 2007 fairy tale flick Enchanted and its upcoming sequel Disenchanted.

In a separate interview on the red carpet, Pompeo told Extra TV's Katie Krause that she'd be 100 percent open to working with Dempsey again if the material was right.

"We've done some of our greatest work together," Pompeo said. "Both of us are very proud of the work we did. We had a great time doing it, and we created something really iconic." She continued, "I think the fans would absolutely love it."

Dempsey confirmed Pompeo's feelings.

"I'd love to work with her again," he said. "It's always been a really special relationship Ellen and I have had together in front of the screen and behind it as well."

He joked that he had a few ideas, but he'd like to run them past Pompeo first.

"I think a lot of the success of the show was because of the chemistry and the relationship," he said. "People want to believe in love."

And no, Dempsey's not angling to be the next dragon-taming Targaryen with his new white-blond locks; he's sporting the new 'do for his role in Michael Mann's Enzo Ferrari biopic. Although some fans don't find his new look totally McDreamy, Dempsey said he loves it.

"It's fun to do something different," he told Variety. "Unfortunately — or fortunately — I'm known for my hair, so this has really jacked up a lot of people. They don't know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it."

Dempsey said he'll be coloring his coif for a few more months while filming on Ferrari is underway.

"Blondes have more fun," he said. "I have to tell you, it's true. I'm in Italy driving race cars, so I can't complain."

Ferrari stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, with Dempsey appearing as Italian Formula One driver Piero Taruffi.

Oh, and for the record, Pompeo prefers the living version of her former onscreen love (as opposed to the dream/ghost version of Dr. Shepherd featured in the last season during Meredith's COVID-induced coma). "You know, I'm not so into ghost stories," she told Deadline. "I prefer the real Patrick."

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, presumably not featuring an appearance by Ghost Derek, premieres on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.