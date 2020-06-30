Patrick Dempsey channels McDreamy to encourage people to wear masks

Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd was one of the world's best neurosurgeons. He was also incredibly handsome. In other words, he saved lives and stole hearts on a daily basis for 11 seasons of Grey's Anatomy before his terrible demise. (Still not over it.)

And although he might not play him anymore, Patrick Dempsey is channeling his Grey's character in the hopes that he'll inspire his followers. Dempsey posted a photo of himself wearing a face mask on his Instagram with a caption that read, "It's a beautiful day to save lives," otherwise known as Derek's catchphrase. As fans of the long-running medical drama know, Derek used to say that every time he walked into the operating room. Of course, Dempsey's using it as a way to encourage people to save lives in real life, something that would make Derek proud.