Patricia Heaton celebrates 3 years sober with uplifting video

"A lot to celebrate this month," the Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle actress said while offering support to others.

"Hello, friends! I'm just finishing up my, what, 3½-mile walk around the reservoir. And it's July, when we celebrate our nation's freedom. Also, I'm celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me," Heaton said in the video. "So I just want to share that with you."

She also offered support for others currently in recovery, adding "message me if you are thinking about doing that and if you are doing that now and you need some encouragement or anything at all."

In a 2020 interview with Parade, Heaton revealed that she had quit drinking two years ago in July, acknowledging "I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better." The actress said she made the decision to stop when she noticed that the thought of drinking, even casually, was becoming a prominent part of her life.

"As your hormones change, you can't really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger. I've stopped, and my life has improved significantly. My kids are in their mid-20s and I'll probably be in my 70s by the time I have grandchildren. I want to be healthy for them," she told Parade.

Last year, Heaton published her first book called Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention, a collection of essays from women who have reinvented themselves.

"Life wasn't handed to me on a silver platter by any stretch. I've worked hard, skinned my knees, cried my eyes out, regretted, doubted, and second-guessed myself along the way," Heaton told People in an interview while speaking about her book. "I've gone up and down many different paths; looking back, I see how the seed for my second act was clearly planted in my first act."