Watch Pat Sajak walk off the Wheel of Fortune set after third contestant wins $100,000 in same week

Pat Sajak has had enough.

The longtime Wheel of Fortune host jokingly walked off set during Wednesday's broadcast of the ABC game show after contestant Bree Yokouchi won more than $120,000 during a bonus round, making her the third consecutive contestant to nab the $100,000 win this week.

Monday and Tuesday's shows were already storied: Contestants Lisa Kramer and Mark Baer both nabbed $100,000 bonus round wins, respectively, in two consecutive nights, prompting a bewildered Sajak to note that "even after almost 40 years, new things happen around here."

Thus, when Yokouchi became the third contestant to reach the milestone Wednesday, a flabbergasted Sajak needed time to compose himself: "I'm out of here. That's it, I'm through," he joked, throwing his cue cards in the air and walking off set amidst a rain of confetti.

Sajak later discussed the moment in a FaceTime with his daughter (and Wheel's social correspondent) Maggie on Wednesday, as shared by the youngest Sajak on Twitter.

"I'm running out of words to describe my reaction," the host said. "Stunned, surprised, I don't know. It's all inadequate." When asked about the probability of a fourth consecutive win, Sajak contended "that would be ridiculous" and "virtually impossible."

The historical wins come after another feel-good Wheel moment last December: After contestant Charlene Rubush lost out on a new Audi Q3 due to a controversial technicality (pausing for too long before delivering the correct answer), Audi stepped in and gifted Rubush a new car.

