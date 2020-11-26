Pat Sajak jokingly (but intensely) scolds 'ungrateful' Wheel of Fortune contestant

Wheel of Fortune type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Wheel of Fortune viewers are trying to solve the puzzle of what was going on with Pat Sajak on Wednesday's episode.

The longtime Wheel host jokingly — but with surprising intensity — scolded a contestant for protesting the answer to a crossword puzzle during the game. The contestant, Darin McBain, had to guess four expressions that begin with the word "kitchen," correctly answering, "Cabinet, towels, oven, sink."

"Kitchen oven? What was that?" McBain said after solving the puzzle. "Who calls it a 'kitchen oven'?"

Sajak didn't seem to appreciate this, responding with faux exasperation, "You won! Don't argue, Darin! You got the puzzle! Ungrateful players, I've had it!" before quickly adding, "No, I'm just teasing." He continued, laughing, "I finally snapped."

Later on in the episode, Sajak apologized for the outburst, telling McBain, whose mother was a three-day champion on Wheel in 1982, "I'm sorry I yelled at you, Darin. I just don't remember your mother giving us trouble like you did." (Sajak could apparently learn a thing or two from the late master of the burn, Alex Trebek.)

Observers on social media, incidentally, were mostly on McBain's side regarding the "kitchen oven" issue. Consider it another fine piece of work by the Department of Redundancy Department.

