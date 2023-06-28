Pat Sajak predicted Ryan Seacrest would replace him as Wheel of Fortune host more than a decade ago

Pat Sajak: beloved television host and… psychic medium?

The Wheel of Fortune star, who announced that he would be retiring earlier this month, accurately predicted that Ryan Seacrest would end up replacing him over a decade ago. In video footage from a 2012 episode of the show that has been circulating online since Seacrest's hosting announcement on Tuesday, Sajak can be seen becoming confused when a contestant requests the letter 'E' after landing on a 'Free Play' tile.

"Well, you've spun the wheel and you have to ask for a consonant," Sajak reminds the competitor, before realizing his own error. "Oh, you're on a free play — you know what, I'm an idiot."

Turning to the camera, Sajak began to laugh as he explained, "You see, the way it works is if you land — never mind, is there an 'E' in the puzzle?" There were, indeed, a few Es on the board.

Later in the episode, when another contestant was guessing a letter, Sajak could be heard offscreen joking, "Ryan Seacrest is on speed dial."

Pat Sajak; Ryan Seacrest Pat Sajak; Ryan Seacrest | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television announced that Seacrest had signed a multi-year agreement to host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak retires at the end of its 41st season in 2024. Seacrest will also serve as a consulting producer on the show.

The American Idol star said that he was "truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak" by taking on the hosting gig in a statement on Tuesday. He added, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Earlier this month, Sajak announced that the "time had come" for him to retire after hosting Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years. He continued, "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak also celebrated Seacrest's casting on social media on Wednesday: "I'm looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024," he wrote.

