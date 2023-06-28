After previously portraying brother and sister on the Fox drama, Chabert and Wolfe will share the screen in Hallmark's A Merry Scottish Christmas.

Party of Five's Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf reunite to play siblings again in new Hallmark Christmas movie

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf are the fictional family gift that keeps on giving, 29 years after they first played brother and sister on the beloved teen TV series Party of Five.

Hallmark announced Wednesday that the former costars will reunite to portray onscreen siblings in the new network holiday film A Merry Scottish Christmas, which is set to premiere later this year as part of the channel's Countdown to Christmas block of projects.

Chabert and Wolf played Claudia and Bailey Salinger on the Fox drama, which premiered in 1994 and ran through 2000.

"Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together. When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity," Chabert, who's also producing the film alongside Wolf, said in a press statement.

The Mean Girls actress later celebrated the announcement on Instagram, calling Wolf one of her "dearest friends" and revealing that the pair "are having so much fun filming" the movie ahead of its release.

In a separate statement, Wolf added: "Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I'm so glad is coming true."

Written by NBC correspondent Andrea Canning and author Audrey Schulman and directed by Dustin Rikert, A Merry Scottish Christmas follows estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) as they travel to Scotland at Christmas to visit their mother (Fiona Bell) just as a family secret is revealed.

A Merry Scottish Christmas premieres later this year on Hallmark Channel.

