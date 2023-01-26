This is no joke, this is catering! See Adam Scott and crew in Party Down season 3 first trailer

The gang's back together in the first trailer for the long-awaited third season of cult fave Party Down.

Party Down trailer Credit: starz

Before Power, Outlander, and P-Valley, there was Party Down, one of Starz' earliest forays into original scripted content. Premiering in 2009, the series followed a group of struggling actors biding their time and/or wasting away as caterers. The show was hilarious, but the ratings, however, were very low and Starz cancelled Party Down after its second season in 2010. But hey, sometimes it takes 13 year for a great show to be appreciated.

While OG Party Down-er Lizzy Caplan couldn't make the revival due to scheduling issues, no need to fret as this new season adds a bevy of guest stars including Quinta Brunson, Dan Bakkedahl, (Veep), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Fran Kranz (Julia), Ki Hong Lee (Dave), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Judy Reyes (Claws) and Calum Worthy (The Act). James Marsden will also appear as a recurring guest star because when is there ever enough Marsden?

Below, check out the trailer for season 3 of Party Down, premiering Feb. 24 on Starz.

