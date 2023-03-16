Party Down or The Last of Us? The crew eats 'poison fungi' in hilarious sneak peek

Is this exclusive sneak peek from Party Down ... or The Last of Us? With all this talk about "poison fungi," it's kind of hard to tell!

Things take a turn for the trippy in Friday's new episode of Party Down, "KSGY-95 Prizewinner's Luau," and EW has your first look at how things devolve so quickly in the video above. When the gang is hired to work a laid-back radio promotion luau in "groovy Malibu," they decide to take mushrooms together. Suffice to say, things get weird.

Adam Scott and Jennifer Garner in Party Down Adam Scott and Jennifer Garner take a 'trip' in 'Party Down'

Watching TV characters 'shroom is always hilarious, but ever since we watched The Last of Us, the idea of voluntarily eating fungus has taken on an entirely new — and terrifying — meaning.

Here's hoping that Henry (Adam Scott), Evie (Jennifer Garner), Kyle (Ryan Hansen), and the rest of the Party Down crew aren't accidentally munching on cordyceps ... maybe Roman (Martin Starr) has the right idea when he just says no to drugs. "Alter my brain chemistry with poison fungi?! Pass," he tells Kyle.

But will Roman succumb to peer pressure? Watch EW's exclusive video above now.

Party Down season 3 debuts new episodes Fridays on Starz.

