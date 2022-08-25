The actress didn't see herself in pop culture, but now her character Ingrid Yun can be that for the next generation.

Growing up Arden Cho didn't see anyone that looked like her on screen. It wasn't until she saw Nicole Bilderback in Bring It On. "I remember being like, 'I'm the only Asian girl on my cheerleading team and so is Whitney' and there was like a glimmer of hope." she shares. Whitney was one character in a sea of movies and shows, so her career choice didn't feel realistic. Still, she traveled to L.A. at 22 to begin her career, and that has led to the role of Ingrid Yun on Netflix's Partner Track.

Based on Helen Wan's 2013 novel, Partner Track centers on rising legal star Ingrid who is doing whatever it takes to become a partner at her prestigious Manhattan law firm. Partner Track will explore what people of color and women go through in the workplace in the highly competitive race to lead the big promotion.

Cho was found in an extensive casting search. Described as both a badass and someone able to be empathetic, Cho showcased both in her initial tape according to co-showrunner Georgia Lee. "We needed to believe this person was believable as a woman operating at the highest level at an elite law firm. Arden gave us both that strength and vulnerability, so that's why I got super excited about her."

Partner Track With 'Partner Track,' Arden Cho provides the representation she didn't have growing up in America | Credit: Netflix

After her breakout role in Teen Wolf, Cho has been more selective and intentional with the roles she pursues. Playing Ingrid was a choice she made because she knows there's much more to Asian American women than what is often depicted on screen. "Not every Asian girl is the sexy vixen or nerdy friend or whatever stereotypes and roles had been portrayed in the past," Cho says.

We spoke to the Partner Track star about what inspired her to become an actress, her new legal drama, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When did you first get interested in acting and performing, and what are your earliest memories of it?

ARDEN CHO: I've always loved the arts. My parents say I was singing before I was talking. They said I would come home from school and sing. We had this little fire pit, and I would hold up those sticks you use to clean it as a fake microphone. My idols were Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, and I was like, "I can't sing," but I love telling stories and just how magical it is.

What stands out the most from your Partner Track audition?

For most of my career, I was nervous auditioning because I was hoping to be what they were looking for, but when prepping, I found that I was so much of who Ingrid was. I felt like I knew her. Ingrid was who I was many years ago, so I didn't feel like I had to push so far for it.

Many people will know you from playing Kira on Teen Wolf. What did you learn from playing her?

Kira was fun. She was not afraid to go after whatever it took to win, but she was young. The supernatural aspect of it was probably the most fun. Teen Wolf was one of my first series regular roles, and I learned to appreciate the grind. I learned to love filming.

What was your worst audition — and what did you learn from it?

I've had a handful of bad auditions. NCIS might have been one of the worst. I don't know why I was so nervous. It has been months since I had a good role, and I enjoyed what I read, but I went in and had one of those blackout moments. It's funny because, in my younger years, I would want to disappear into a hole after an audition like that because I was embarrassed and mortified, but then you realize it's no big deal. Nobody on the other side remembers.

In the trailer, Ingrid makes a statement about being a person of color at her firm. What does Partner Track explore about the workplace?

We can see the lack of diversity in these environments and how tough it is to have so many different things against you. Ingrid is not only a person of color; she's also a woman and looks younger. There are so many different elements that end up being against her. With Partner Track, you get to see it from her perspective, but also Tyler and Rachel's perspectives. You get to see how the cards are dealt differently for some of their white male co-workers. It's different for someone who has family ties, and connections, who comes from wealth, or has alumni relationships. You see all the obstacles people of color might experience in a corporate setting, which is relatable to different work settings.

Partner Track Actress Arden Cho and director Julie Anne Robinson working on an episode of 'Partner Track' | Credit: Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

What did you learn about yourself while playing Ingrid?

Initially, I thought I was so much like Ingrid, but as I started diving into the character, I would see the choices she would make and say, "no, that's not the way." In a way, it made me happy because it showed me I've grown. I felt like many things in my life happened in the correct timeline to end up playing Ingrid Yun today. I don't think I would have made a good Ingrid 10 years ago.

Rachel, Tyler, and Ingrid seem tight. What is something you love about their friendship group?

Yes, they have history, went to school together, and have been on this life journey together, but I love that they're so different. They embrace each other's differences; they tease each other. It's so sweet and special. I also love that they fight. They get into it like many of us do with the people we love, and it's not always perfect. We see how important friendship is, and we see how important community and support are. We see how much of a difference deep friendship can make in someone's life and how lonely life is when you don't have that.

What is the best career advice you've ever received?

Phillip Lim, who is an incredible designer, gave me advice to not give away as much of – he would call it money, but he didn't mean money. There have been many times when I felt overwhelmed because I was trying to give it all away. He said I should think about my time, truth, and wisdom as money, and I was giving it all away, leaving me with nothing. His advice was to manage my energy better. Once I implemented that in my life, it helped me make better choices and be wiser about how much of myself I give to people.

How hard was getting a handle on the legal jargon?

The toughest part was the words and fast-talking, but it was really fun. Maybe because I've always wanted to be a whip-smart lawyer. There were some scenes that, I kid you not. I might have said a word maybe 50 or 100 times, and I was still like, "Am I saying this right? Someone tell me I sound smart." There were so many days where I'd run to the writers or Georgia [Lee] to make sure or call my lawyer friend to say, "Hey, do I sound legit?"

What are you excited for viewers to see from Partner Track?

I'm excited for people to see where the show goes and all the twists and turns. There are a lot of surprises and definitely moments that I don't think anyone would predict. This is not a story you've seen or heard before.

Partner Track premieres August 26 on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.