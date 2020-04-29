Parks and Recreation cast: Where are they now?

After Parks and Rec wrapped, Aziz Ansari found awards recognition with his Netflix series Master of None, in which he created, directed, and starred. He also voiced Darryl on Bob’s Burgers. But Ansari also found himself mired in controversy during the #MeToo movement when, in January 2018, a woman using the pen name “Grace” accused him of sexual misconduct in a Babe.net piece that inspired new conversations about enthusiastic consent. After spending some time away from the spotlight, he came back with his own Netflix comedy special Aziz Ansari: Right Now in 2019 in which he addressed the issue.