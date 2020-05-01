Here's everyone who showed up in the Parks and Recreation reunion, and what they're up to

At a time when TV fans everywhere could really use a pick-me-up, Parks and Recreation returned Thursday with a special reunion episode that raised money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund and delivered some delightful updates on everyone's favorite alumni of the Pawnee, Ind., parks department — not to mention many other beloved Pawnee denizens.

The original run of the NBC sitcom may have already revealed where the characters will end up in the year 2065, but here's what we learned about what everyone on Parks and Rec is doing in 2020, besides sheltering in place.

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler)

The eternally optimistic former Indiana politician once again has "deputy" in her title — but this time she's deputy director of the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. Leslie continues to be a workholic, sitting in on committees she herself created to figure out how to get messages to the people about issues like maintaining mental health during quarantine.

Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott)

Mr. Leslie Knope is still an Indiana congressman and finds himself at home in D.C. with the couple's triplets. Ben is also slowly convincing himself that a claymation movie adaptation of his board game Cones of Dunshire is a good idea.

Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman)

Probably the most prepared of the bunch, Ron is out in the woods with his wife, Diane (Lucy Lawless, who doesn't appear in the special). Social distancing has not been a problem for him, as he's been doing it since he was 4, but sometimes a person can't control when their past finds them.

April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza)

April continues to keep things weird, spending the majority of her time on the video chat wearing the odd outfit she randomly pulled from a bag of clothes (as she does every day). She's still married to Andy, and remains close with her mentor Ron.

Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt)

Though he's married to April, Andy is unintentionally distancing from her because he locked himself in their shed. The lovable dope has also kept his Johnny Karate costume, just in case some young Pawnee residents need an inspiring message about washing their hands (something Andy himself isn't known to do).

Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari)

Now an author, even though his book tour and trip to Bali with his partner Lucy were canceled, Tom remains a creative entrepreneur, brainstorming ideas like double-breasted pajamas while stuck in his house.

Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones)

Still Leslie's best friend, Ann went back to nursing in a time when they need her most. She is doing volunteer outpatient care, so she's not on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, but she still has to stay in one corner of her Michigan house while her kids with husband Chris Traeger stay on the other side.

Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe)

With his obsession with physical fitness leading all the way up to this moment, Chris is donating as much blood as possible, with the CDC designating him as a super-healer.

Jerry Gergich (Jim O'Heir)

Finally going by his birth name, Garry, Mayor Gergich is still keeping Pawnee running — though citizens were upset he had to cancel the town' annual popsicle lick-and-pass.

Donna Meagle (Retta)

Donna continues to live her best life in Seattle, even if her teacher husband, Joe, is struggling to figure out how to keep an online class of kids in order.

Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd)

The bumbling Pawnee aristocrat happens to be all the way in a remote part of Switzerland, where he is just now learning that there's a whole global pandemic happening.

Joan Callamezzo (Mo Collins)

Talk show host Joan Calamezzo now fronts At Home With Joan, which only airs for two minutes so she can go back to performing Joan on Joan for Joan, a show she puts on for her house full of dolls.

Dennis Feinstein (Jason Mantzoukas)

Slimy perfume and cologne company CEO Dennis Feinstein is leaning into his FDA-disapproved line of scents with Miracle Cure, a fragrance he's selling that kills anything it comes in contact with.

Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson)

Pawnee's most reliable source of news lets Indiana residents know that he is the Perd they hear hosting Ya Heard? With Perd.

Dr. Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser)

The former councilman is still practicing dentistry in theory, though his new commercial reveals he is practically begging for a malpractice suit by offering to send patients a dentistry kit so they can fix their own teeth with his supervision via video chat.

Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz)

After being hit by a Porsche, fan-favorite character Jean-Ralphio is doing just fine. He has bought a house with his millions in settlement money, but rather than buy furniture, he bought ad space for someone, anyone, to call and entertain him.

Tammy 2 (Megan Mullally)

Making use of Mullally sheltering at home with Offerman, her husband, her recurring character Tammy 2 is back to haunt Ron, her ex, even if she has to face off against a pack of wolves to find him in the woods.

