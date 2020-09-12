Parks and Recreation cast reuniting for 'town hall' fundraiser event

Parks and Recreation type TV Show network NBC

The Parks and Recreation cast is bringing a virtual Pawnee to fans once again.

The Wisconsin Democratic party is also sponsoring a reunion of the cast of The Princess Bride on Sunday, Sept. 13. The state is one of several crucial battlegrounds in the upcoming presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The Parks and Rec cast also reunited earlier this year (good lord, was that this year?) for a special episode on NBC to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

