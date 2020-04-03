Amy Poehler can't remember the plot of Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation type TV Show network NBC

For Amy Poehler, watching Parks and Recreation now is almost like watching Parks and Recreation for the first time. That's because she can barely remember the plot of her own show.

Poehler was chatting with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Seth Meyers on Late Night this week and mentioned her kids, Archie and Abel Arnett, are watching the NBC comedy series for the first time.

"My kids are always like, 'Mom, what happens?' And I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't remember,'" she said. "I don't remember any of it. It's one long blur. I mean, I remember shooting the scenes and how I felt when I was shooting the scenes, but the actual story of episode to episode, I couldn't even tell you. So, it's pretty fun watching it."

Even though it is her own show, Poehler says Parks and Rec "is such a good show to watch right now" during the coronavirus quarantine. "It makes you feel good and it's about a bunch of people working together to solve problems."

