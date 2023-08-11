Pawnee's biggest celebrity, Lil Sebastian, also made an appearance.

Parks and Rec cast reunites on picket line, including Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, and… Sam Elliott?

The Pawnee parks department is on strike.

Former Parks and Recreation cast and crew members reunited on the front lines of the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes Friday outside Amazon Studios in Culver City, Calif.

Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Kirk Fox, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heier, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Becker, Allan McLeod, Retta, Joe Mande, and Ben Schwartz alongside Lil Sebastian on a SAG-AFTRA picket line Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Kirk Fox, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heier, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Becker, Allan McLeod, Retta, Joe Mande, and Ben Schwartz alongside Lil Sebastian on a SAG-AFTRA picket line | Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, who played Offerman's Eagleton counterpart Ron Dunn in three episodes, also picketed with the group.

But it was Pawnee's biggest celebrity, miniature horse Lil Sebastian, that stole the show.

Meanwhile, Plaza held a sign that read, "Ann Perkins works for the AMPTP," cheekily referencing the feud between her and Rashida Jones' characters.

Parks showrunner Michael Schur, who also co-created Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place, was present on the picket line as well, sporting a Pawnee Harvest Festival T-shirt alongside co-creator Greg Daniels (wearing an "I met Lil Sebastian" shirt and a "Knope 2012" campaign hat) and writer Greg Levine.

It appears that waffles — covered in whipped cream, Leslie Knope-style — were served to some on the picket line.

The Parks team wasn't the only TV cast to reunite on the picket lines Friday: Arrow actors like Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Caity Lotz, and Katrina Law met up outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.

