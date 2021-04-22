Paris Jackson joins the American Horror Story family in mystery role

Jackson's godfather, Macaulay Culkin, was cast in season 10 of the horror anthology series.

The American Horror Story season 10 mystery became even more interesting.

Paris Jackson, the model, musician, and actress, has joined the FX horror anthology franchise in an undisclosed role, EW has learned.

Macaulay Culkin, who is Jackson's godfather, was cast in what co-creator Ryan Murphy called a "very, very great, insane part" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

TMZ reported that Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, will appear in the second portion of Double Feature, which Murphy previously announced will split up its 10th season into two mini-seasons. However, a source tells EW that doesn't reflect the complete picture, though they did not elaborate.

Reps for FX did not respond to EW's request for comment.

We do know that Murphy and co. are also developing American Horror Stories, a separate anthology series featuring 16 hour-long standalone episodes that highlight horror myths, legends, and lore. Could that factor into the full picture?

Jackson previously had roles on MTV's Scream TV series and Fox's Star, as well as in the movie Gringo.

Culkin was friends with Michael Jackson prior to his death and was made godfather to the singer's children.

