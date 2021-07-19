Find out what the hotel heiress would whip up for a dinner party with Marilyn Monroe, Princess Diana, and Madonna.

What kind of cheese is Paris Hilton? Netflix's Cooking With Paris star answers EW's culinary questions

It's not unusual for stars to try their hand at cooking for our televised entertainment, but Paris Hilton heading into the kitchen in full glam (and gloves!) for Netflix's Cooking With Paris promises to make the culinary experience hot(ter than ever).

Across six episodes, The Simple Life star teams up with celebrity pals to sauté, slice, and sear as she masters "exotic kitchen appliances" (there's a "sparkly Swarovski crystal-covered spatula thing" in the mix) in a very glamorous attempt to bring us new recipes, entertaining tips — and even new words.

Ahead of Cooking With Paris premiering on the streaming service on Aug. 4, we asked Hilton some highly important, burning culinary questions.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Pick your desert-island food.

PARIS HILTON: A potato, because you could do mashed potatoes, french fries, potato chips, or a baked potato. You can make a lot of things out of it. I'm obsessed with McDonald's french fries, so I'd try and copy those.

What three fictional guests would you invite to a dinner party?

Barbie, Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. I'd make them cupcakes and angel food cake.

Tinkerbell Tinkerbell | Credit: Everett Collection

If you could have dinner with any three real people, dead or alive, who would they be?

Marilyn Monroe, Princess Diana, and Madonna. I'd make them penne with pink sauce.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) Madonna | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

What's your favorite pop culture food moment?

My Carl's Jr. commercial. I love it.

If you were to identify as a type of coffee, which would it be?

A vanilla latte.

Name a cooking utensil you can't live without.

There's so much cute stuff in my kitchen, [ but I'd say my sparkly Swarovski crystal-covered spatula thing.

Your favorite music to cook to…

Me, "Stars Are Blind."

If you were in a food fight, what would be your weapon of choice?

The spiciest peppers made into a salsa. I'd throw it in their eyes.

Who is your favorite celebrity chef?

Martha Stewart Martha Stewart | Credit: Denis Contreras/Getty Images

If you could be a kind of cheese, which would you be?

I guess cheddar, because it's my favorite.

Name a fashion accessory you can't cook without.

I've always loved gloves for everything. It's my vibe. My trademark. I think they look great for cooking — it's just part of the brand.



When you think back on your childhood, what's the best meal your mom [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Kathy Hilton] made?

The thing she taught me that I love making the most is lasagna, but of course I have to change it to "sliving" [one of Hilton's signature words, meaning slaying + living] lasagna — put a little Paris wisdom into it.

Kathy Hilton Kathy Hilton | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Name a condiment you can't live without.

Ketchup. I love ketchup on everything.

Cooking With Paris premieres Aug. 4 on Netflix.

A version of this story appears in the August issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands now or available to order here. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.