Paris Hilton's cooking show chopped by Netflix after one season

It looks like Paris Hilton's cooking show wasn't all that hot.

Netflix has opted not to renew Cooking With Paris for a second season, EW has confirmed.

The socialite's culinary program premiered in August with six episodes, during which Hilton tried her hand at a variety of recipes alongside a range of celebrity guests, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

Cooking With Paris provided a showcase for the hotel heiress and socialite's signature over-the-top style, often featuring her cooking in outlandish outfits and wielding utensils like a crystal-encrusted spatula.

This wasn't Hilton's first wild food-related endeavor. In season 4 of The Simple Life, she and costar Nicole Richie famously traded responsibilities with a mother of four, only for Hilton to prepare dinner for the woman's kids with a clothing iron. She also starred in a bikini-clad Carl's Jr. commercial in 2005.

Earlier this year, Hilton answered some of EW's culinary questions, including her favorite music to cook to (her own song "Stars Are Blind") and her must-have condiment ("I love ketchup on everything").

Hilton fans still have a few places to find her, including the Peacock reality show Paris in Love, which follows her and beau Carter Reum as they plan their wedding, and her podcast This Is Paris. Just don't look for her in the kitchen for the time being.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the cancellation.