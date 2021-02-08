Parental guidance: The best kid-friendly entertainment picks for February and March

"Snoopy's waaah wah waah waaah waaah waaah waaah wah," which is Peanuts grown-up talk for "Snoopy's doghouse gets a fresh coat of paint as the beloved series is updated without losing any of its signature charm." With every episode containing three fanciful seven-minute adventures, the endearing and entertaining installments are simultaneously short and long enough to hold the attention span of a wide range of ages. You'll love that it reminds you of your childhood, and they'll love that it doesn't look like it was dusted off from your childhood VHS collection. —Lacey Vorrasi-Banis

Stream it! With Apple TV+ subscription at tv.apple.com