Paramount+ is offering a month-long free trial to new subscribers — only until tomorrow

After ViacomCBS announced in September last year that the six-year-old CBS All Access would be effectively rebranded as Paramount+, the latter was officially launched on March 4 this year with, well, not exactly a bang. Its brief moments in the sun so far were notably Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah as well as the 63rd Grammy Awards, both of which streamed live on the site in addition to airing on the television network (but only the latter was available on demand after).

The Good Fight and Star Trek: Picard Image zoom Credit: Justin Stephens/CBS; James Dimmock/CBS

Soccer fans who follow the UEFA Champions League and Europa League can stream or catch matches on-demand on Paramount+, as well as the NFL's 2021 season when it starts in September for American football fans. Viewers who sign up for Paramount+ can cancel their subscription anytime before their free month ends and still enjoy the full trial, while those who want to stick with their subscriptions will be charged $5.99 per month for the ad-included plan or $9.99 per month for the commercial-free option. If you choose the year-long membership, the commercials-included plan will only be $29.99 annually under its current promotion while the ad-free option comes down to $59.99.

