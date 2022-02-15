Paramount+ orders new Yellowstone prequel 1932, plus more of 1883

The Duttons' sweeping journey across untamed America will continue with 1932, the next chapter of Yellowstone and its prequel series, 1883.

Paramount+ has ordered 1932 — a new Yellowstone origin story set to follow a new generation of Duttons against the desolate backdrop of the Western expansion, Prohibition, and Great Depression. The streamer also announced more of 1883, but did not elaborate if that meant a renewal or more episodes.

The spin-off comes after the record-breaking success of 1883, a prequel of the Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly starrer that chronicles Duttons descendants James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Duttons' (Faith Hill) odyssey through the Great Plains to seek a better life in Montana.

Following its December premiere, 1883 became Paramount+'s most-watched original series. In a statement, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, said Paramount+ was elated to partner with creator Taylor Sheridan for a third iteration of the Western.

1883 Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in '1883' | Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Giles said. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, added, "While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties... With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

New episodes of 1883 release Sundays on Paramount+. No other details about 1932, including cast and a premiere date, have been shared yet.

