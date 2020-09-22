Paramount Network is rebranding — but don't worry, Yellowstone fans

Yellowstone type TV Show network Paramount Network genre Western

Yellowstoners, don't put away your yee-haws just yet.

Paramount Network will be rebranding and moving out of the long-form series business within the next year, EW has confirmed. According to Variety, which first reported the news, the network's unscripted shows will either be canceled (Ink Master, Wife Swap) or shuffled elsewhere at ViacomCBS (Bar Rescue, Lip Sync Battle), and the rechristened Paramount Movie Network will look to program 52 original movies each year.

But what about the network's darling drama Yellowstone?

Fortunately for fans, the show will continue to air on the overhauled network, where it will lean into becoming more of a cinematic experience on live television heading into season 4.

"We're doubling down on scripted but diversifying with made for TV movies, mini-series, and blockbuster series with movie stars like Yellowstone," Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS president of entertainment and youth brands, told Variety.

The rebrand could allow Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to go back into his big-screen goodie bag. Sheridan previously worked on cult-favorite neo-Westerns Hell or High Water and Sicario, and Yellowstone viewers should expect premiere nights to look a little different. Two-episode premieres with limited commercial breaks are in play.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the no-B.S. patriarch of a Montana clan who is struggling to keep his vast land to himself amid stiff competition in and outside the family, Yellowstone became must-watch summer television with its expansive playground and operatic drama. The series also stars Wes Bentley as John's spineless lawyer son, Jamie (perhaps the show's unsung villain), and Josh Holloway as scheming hedge fund manager Roarke Morris.

The series aired an explosive season 3 finale last month and is currently shooting season 4 in Montana.

Paramount Network switching content strategies comes as the streaming service CBS All Access is also set for a revamp as Paramount+. Yellowstone is currently available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streamer. A Viacom representative did not immediately respond to request for comment about Yellowstone's streaming future.