Based on the comic of the same name, the upcoming Amazon series starts in the '80s but gets into a lot of time-travel shenanigans.

What's the first thing you would do with a time machine? We all might be tempted to say we'd prevent a historical disaster or say hi to the dinosaurs. But honestly, most of us would probably just leap a few years into the future to see who we've become.

In the first teaser for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Paper Girls, that's exactly what happens to Ali Wong's character.

Based on the comic series of the same name by writer Brian K. Vaughan (Saga) and artist Cliff Chiang (Catwoman: Lonely City), Paper Girls follows four 1980s teenagers — Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), K.J. Brandman (Fina Strazza), and Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet) — who stumble upon a time machine and find themselves launched into the future, specifically 2019.

There, they meet the adult version of Erin (Wong), who is none too pleased to come face-to-face with her past self (Lai Nelet).

Erin Tieng (Ali Wong) meets Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet) in 'Paper Girls.'

"This isn't real, this isn't real, this isn't real," she weakly protests.

"This is real," her younger self makes clear.

"I don't know if anybody's turned out the way they thought they would 10 years ago," Chiang recently told EW. "So for these girls who are just on the cusp of becoming teenagers and then adults, to see where your life ends up is a really cool thing."

He added that having Wong play the older Erin was refreshing because her fans know her from comedy. "So then here to see her do something dramatic and a little bittersweet is a really fantastic showcase for her."

Paper Girls begins streaming July 29 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the teaser below.

