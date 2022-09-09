Paper Girls canceled by Amazon after 1 season

The delivery route has come to an end.

The acclaimed series Paper Girls has been canceled by Amazon Prime Video after one season.

The sci-fi show, based on the comic series of the same name, has not been renewed for a second season by the streamer. The news comes after the first eight episodes of the fan-favorite aired in July to praise from both critics and audiences.

Set in the '80s, Paper Girls follows four paper delivery girls who find themselves at the center of a war between time travelers. On a mission through time, the group must work to save the world. Featuring budding talent Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza, the small screen venture also features comedian Ali Wong.

Paper Girls Fina Strazza (KJ Brandman), Sofia Rosinsky (Mac Coyle), Riley Lai Nelet (Erin Tieng), Camryn Jones (Tiffany Quilkin) | Credit: Anjali Pinto/Prime Video

Comic co-creators Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang spoke to EW in June about their inspiration for the series, which debuted in 2015 and expanded into 30 issues.

"Growing up in the suburbs of Cleveland, there was one year when I was around 12, where all of the paper boys in our neighborhood were suddenly replaced by paper girls," Vaughan said. "I just thought it was so badass that these 12-year-old children were going out at 4 a.m. to deliver bad news to adults. It was just so interesting and captivating that they were newspaper delivery kids, sort of a dying breed, and yet they were the first of their kind. I thought, 'this is such an interesting group of young women. They would make a great heart of a story.' So it started with that inspiration and expanded from there."

