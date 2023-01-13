Pamela Anderson says she's never watched stolen sex tape with Tommy Lee: 'It was very hurtful'

The actress, model, and author reveals what she wants people to understand about the 1996 sex tape she made with her then-husband, Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Pamela Anderson is telling her side of the story, on her own terms.

The former Baywatch star is opening up about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages, and the infamous sex tape, in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

In a preview, the actress, model, and author reveals what she wants people to understand about the 1996 sex tape that she made with her then-husband, Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, which was later stolen and made public.

"That it was stolen property, that it was two crazy naked people in love. I mean, we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see," Anderson says. "And I've not seen it to this day … It was very hurtful."

According to a release, Anderson says her two sons were what got her through the ordeal, which recently re-entered the zeitgeist as the subject of the hit Hulu series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the title roles.

"I was a mother. That saved me," Anderson says of that period in her life. "You know, if I wasn't a mom, I don't think I would've survived."

The sex tape is not the only thing Anderson refuses to watch. A source close to Anderson told EW while Pam & Tommy was airing that the star wouldn't be tuning in then, or ever. "I do know she'll never, never watch this," the source said. "Not even years from now. Not even the trailer."

With her upcoming book, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, Anderson hopes to "take control of the narrative for the first time." But, through it all, she feels like she's in a good place.

"I feel like I've left here, did something crazy and came back in one piece," Anderson told CBS Sunday Morning. "Like I said, I don't know what I'm capable of. I still don't know, but I think that was the beginning … all the rest of it, it's, you know, behind me. I feel like I'm in a really good place."

The full interview with Anderson airs this Sunday at 9:00 AM ET on the CBS Television Network and will also stream on Paramount+.