Pamela Anderson says Tim Allen flashed her on her first day filming Home Improvement

Among the many revelations in Pamela Anderson's upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, is a claim regarding her first day on the set of Home Improvement with actor Tim Allen.

Anderson, who had been cast in the role of Lisa, a Tool Time girl on the hit sitcom, states that Allen, the show's lead, flashed his penis at the Baywatch star on her first day on set in 1991. She was 23 at the time and he was 37.

In a statement provided to EW by his rep, Allen denies the claim. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," he says.

Pamela Anderson; Tim Allen

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson writes in Love, Pamela. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Anderson had modeled for Playboy, which is presumably what the book insinuates Allen was referring to.

"It was the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolute fools out of themselves," Anderson adds.

Home Improvement followed the family life of home improvement show host Tim "the Tool Man" Taylor (Allen). Anderson appeared as Lisa for the first two seasons, though she eventually left to focus on Baywatch.

Pamela Anderson appears as "Tool Time girl" Lisa on 'Home Improvement.'

"Here you go, Tim, was my only line every episode, and when they decided to expand my part, it was, Here you go, Tim. Have a nice day," she writes in her memoir. "It was the most popular show in North America."

Between Love, Pamela and her forthcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story (both out Jan. 31), Anderson is opening up in a big way about her highs and lows in the spotlight.

The infamous stolen sex tape, featuring her and former husband Tommy Lee, recently resurfaced in the public discourse thanks to Hulu's Pam & Tommy limited series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," Anderson says in the doc. "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."

