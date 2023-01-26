The actress and former Playboy model has nothing against star Lily James: "She was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me."

Pamela Anderson isn't bitter about Pam & Tommy, but she'd still like an apology from the folks behind the Hulu miniseries.

The actress and former Playboy model called the crew behind the series, which includes executive producer and star Seth Rogen, "a--holes." The series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, which was made without Anderson's involvement or permission, was "salt on the wound," she said in a candid interview with Variety published Thursday. "You still owe me a public apology."

Anderson, however, has "nothing against" James, having extended an olive branch to the star by inviting her to the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, out Jan. 31. "I think it's hard to play somebody when you don't know the whole picture," she said. "I've got nothing against Lily James. I think that she's a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me."

Pamela Anderson attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France. ; Pam & Tommy -- “I Love You, Tommy" - Episode 102 Lily James Pamela Anderson; Lily James as Anderson in 'Tom & Pammy' | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Erin Simkin/Hulu

Anderson, who has no intention of ever watching the series, added that ex-husband Tommy Lee had sent her a note around the time of Pam & Tommy's debut. It read, "Don't let this hurt you like it did the first time," since Lee "heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again," the Baywatch star said.

"I don't think he was portrayed kindly," Anderson added. "I just know that I refuse to watch it." She couldn't escape the billboards featuring James in prosthetics and Stan as Lee, though. "It just looked like a Halloween costume to me," she said.

The crew has defended the miniseries as a feminist statement that sought to change the narrative surrounding the exploitation. "I felt, for us, what we're trying to do is really change the narrative and your perspective of what happened," director Craig Gillespie previously told EW. "And this felt like such an opportunity to do that and to be able to look at the story through today's lens and the outrageousness and just the atrocities that happened. I felt that hopefully, it would change people's point of view on that."

Pam & Tommy Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 'Pam & Tommy' | Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Anderson revealed earlier this month that James sent her a handwritten letter asking to meet and stating that she wanted to honor her, but she never read the letter. "It was already hurtful enough the first time," she told The New York Times. "It's like one of those things where you're going, 'Really? People are still capitalizing off that thing?'"

Anderson, it seems, will get the last word when Netflix's Pamela, a love story documentary and her book, Love, Pamela, arrive on Jan. 31.

