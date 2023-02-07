Pamela Anderson responds to Tim Allen's flashing denial: 'How could you make that up?'

"He has to deny it, because look at the times we're in," Anderson said of her Home Improvement costar.

Pamela Anderson isn't surprised by Tim Allen's response to her allegations that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s.

In the era of #MeToo, Allen "has to deny it, because look at the times we're in," Anderson said Monday in an interview with ET Canada. "If he said, 'Oh, yeah, I did that,' he'd be — a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg."

Anderson added that she felt it was important to recount the alleged incident because it occurred on the set of her first acting job.

Anderson's latest remarks came a week after the release of her memoir Love, Pamela. In the book, Anderson, who played "Tool Girl" Lisa on two seasons of Home Improvement, accuses Allen of exposing his penis to her on her first day on set in 1991. Allen, who was 37 at the time, allegedly told 23-year-old Anderson that it was "only fair," as he had seen her naked, referring to her time as a Playboy model.

According to Anderson, Allen told her, "Now we're even." Speaking to ET, she said he then "ran back into his room, and he was embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy schoolboy." Anderson asked, "How could you make that up?"

Allen has denied the claims, and said via a representative that he "would never do such a thing." He also claimed last week that ABC and parent company Disney were "disappointed" by Anderson's accusation. (A source familiar with the situation told EW that there had been no formal conversations at ABC about the alleged incident.)

Anderson's memoir and a companion documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, chronicle her rise to fame, her rocky romances, her stolen sex tape, and of course, her reaction to the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, which was made without her involvement or permission.

"I only talked about really pivotal moments to try to get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career," she told ET of her memoir. "I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn't tell every story in my life, or I'd be writing volumes."

