Watch Sebastian Stan and Lily James transform into Pam & Tommy in scandalous first trailer

Hulu's limited series is a comedic take on the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video in history — Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape.

The first trailer for Hulu's buzzy limited series Pam & Tommy is finally here, and it's even more jaw-dropping than all the first look photos released so far combined. "Based on the true f---ing scandal" of how Anderson and Lee's sex tape was stolen and became the first viral video ever, the series stars James as Anderson and Stan as Lee, who bear an uncanny resemblance to their real-life counterparts.

Pam & Tommy Credit: HULU

The Mötley Crüe drummer and former Baywatch babe made headlines in 1995 when, after marrying following a whirlwind romance, a sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and released online. In 1998, they won their copyright-infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group, the company that had sold it online. Pam & Tommy is a "comedic take" on the whole ordeal, following the couple from when they met through the scandal.

The trailer introduces many of the key players involved in the story, including Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), a former porn actor who became an electrician and, after being fired by Lee and never paid for his work, got his revenge by stealing Lee's safe — including the tape inside of it. Gauthier then worked with porn producer Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) to mass-produce and sell the tape online, which was new territory back in the '90s. The trailer shows glimpses of the robbery as well as the fallout for Anderson and Lee as they discover the leak.

Check out the first trailer below now:

Pam & Tommy also stars Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. The limited series is written and executive produced by co-showrunner Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, directed and executive produced by Craig Gillespie, and executive produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers.

Pam & Tommy premieres Feb. 2, 2022 on Hulu.