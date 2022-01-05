Pam & Tommy trailer goes inside 'the greatest love story ever sold'

Hulu's limited series examines the actress and the rock star's true story and their infamous sex tape.

Love is costly in the new trailer for Pam & Tommy.

Premiering Feb. 2 on Hulu, the limited series from director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) examines the true story of actress Pamela Anderson (Lily James), rock star Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), and their infamous sex tape.

Set in the late '90s, Pam & Tommy, which Hulu calls a "love story, crime caper, and cautionary tale rolled into one," follows both the sides of Lee and Anderson, as well as those of the men (played by Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman) who stole the sex video and helped share it with the world.

Pam & Tommy, which also stars Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay, debuts Feb. 2 on VHS Hulu. Watch the trailer above.

Pam and Tommy Credit: Hulu

