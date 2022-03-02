Lily James reveals she shot more Barb Wire scenes than what you see in Pam & Tommy

There were even more recreated Barb Wire scenes than what you see in Pam & Tommy.

Episode 7 of Hulu's limited series, "Destroyer of Worlds," follows Pamela Anderson (Lily James) as she gears up for the premiere of Barb Wire, the 1996 movie she hoped would kickstart her career as a "serious" actress after only being seen as a sex symbol thanks to her Playboy modeling days and time on Baywatch (the action movie would go on to be critically panned and become a box office dud). Pamela and her then-husband Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) leave the premiere early because she overhears people trashing the film, calling it "the second best movie she's been in this year," referring to the private sex tape that had been leaked online. Tommy tries to cheer her up by sneaking her into a random public movie theater showing of Barb Wire to celebrate her hard work, but hearing the audience laugh at scenes intended to be serious only further upsets Pamela so they end the night early.

While the series doesn't show much of James as Pamela onscreen in Barb Wire, the actor reveals she actually shot a ton of scenes that were cut. "I loved doing the Barb Wire stuff," James tells EW. "There's so much more than what you see in the show. I got so into it, I love that movie. I shot whole scenes."

Pam & Tommy Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

The episode (including all those extra cut scenes) was directed by Lake Bell, who James says was "badass" on set. "She was really fun," she says. "And the whole Barb Wire red carpet stuff, it was great exploring that side of what it's like to be an actor and be someone famous and what you are in front of the cameras and what you are behind the cameras, because there is such a difference."

But James' favorite scene from the series happened back in episode 2, when Pamela and Tommy have just arrived home from their whirlwind wedding and are getting to know each other for the first time, away from any parties or paparazzi. "I loved shooting the scene where they're just bumming out, eating fries, drinking beer, watching the TV," she says. "To see them so young, so in love, hanging out, having fun ... it really felt like them against the world at that point and they could take solace in one another and face the crazy, manic world of the outside by being safe together. There was something really sweet and innocent about that."

Shooting the scene didn't come without complications, however. "When I sing 'Getting to Know You' from The King and I, I got really sweaty and my [prosthetic] boobs were coming off," James says with a laugh.

The first seven episodes of Pam & Tommy are now streaming on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.