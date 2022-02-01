Pam & Tommy stars explain how Hulu's series fixes 'misconceptions' about Pamela Anderson

"I was surprised by how much I didn't know from what had happened," Sebastian Stan says of the infamous '90s scandal.

Pam & Tommy (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

You may think you know the story behind Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape. But Pam & Tommy is about to show everyone what really happened with the world's first viral video, and the stars promise that it's not what people assume.

When EW gathered the cast of Hulu's upcoming limited series for a conversation about the show, Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling all admitted that they had no idea what actually happened to Anderson and Lee back in the '90s. It wasn't until they all read the scripts for the series that they understood how unjust the entire situation was. "It felt really powerful and shocking," James says.

Pam and Tommy Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Stan was contacted by executive producer Craig Gillespie after working together on I, Tonya, but he wasn't sure he was the right fit to play Lee. "I was like, 'I don't have a tattoo on my body. I don't understand why you would ever think of me. But okay, I'm in!' " he says with a laugh. "I'm a huge fan of his so I jumped in. These scripts were really good; they were really interesting. I thought it humanized these people and gave us a whole other look into what happened. And I was surprised by how much I didn't know from what had happened."

It's a big reason why Offerman wanted to join the project as well. "I was astonished that none of the public, including me, knows remotely the real story of what went down," he says. "Because the beginning of the internet is an intrinsic part of the plot, the reason we don't know all these details is because everything that's happened since then, because of what this escapade set up, now we know all the salacious details of anything like this that happens. But this was just left open to hearsay and misinformation. So I said, 'This is going to be massively fascinating when the world finds out the truth of this crime.' "

Finding out that Anderson and Lee were the victims of a crime, and that the tape was stolen from their own home rather than releasing it themselves, was a big shock for the entire cast. "There's a lot of misconceptions about it," Stan says. "You'd heard something about it or you thought you knew something but the truth is, you didn't. That's what's being unpacked here with the show."

Pam & Tommy Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 'Pam & Tommy' | Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Helping bring this story to life gave Schilling a newfound respect and empathy for what Anderson was forced to go through 30 years ago. "I really started to understand, and what was so beautiful about the scripts, is that Pamela Anderson comported herself with a tremendous amount of bravery," she says. "[That] was shocking to me. And I really learned that via this piece. I had no idea."

In the wide-ranging, serious-yet-hilarious conversation, the stars also discuss the long, grueling processes James and Stan went through to become Anderson and Lee (both physically and mentally), how Stan forgot that James has an English accent in real life, their hardest day on set, the "outrageous" way Schilling and Offerman met, what it was like filming all the porn scenes, the surprisingly emotional connection between James and Schilling's characters, and so much more — including jokes about cocaine, wigs, and butt plugs. It's all there at the full Around the Table video above.

Pam & Tommy premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: