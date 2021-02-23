Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, Six Feet Under reunion, and more set for PaleyFest LA 2021

PaleyFest LA 2021 is taking shape with some of today's hottest shows set for panels.

The Paley Center for Media announced today the full lineup of programming for the annual television fest, which features conversations with the cast and creative teams from TV's most acclaimed and popular shows, providing fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops and breaking news stories.

"For thirty-eight years, PaleyFest LA has been uniting fans with the casts and creative teams behind the most acclaimed and buzzworthy television shows, delighting audiences with exclusive behind-the-scenes and breaking news stories," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are proud to have Citi and Verizon as the official sponsors, and are thankful for their continued support and commitment to highlighting diverse and original voices on television."

All programs will be available to view by Citi cardmembers and Paley Members starting March 26. The initial slate of programming will be available to the public starting on Tuesday, March 30, with additional releases on March 31 and April 1 on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Yahoo Entertainment at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

For more info on this year's festival, check out PaleyCenter.org. See the full lineup below.

Virtual PaleyFest LA Lineup:

The Queen's Gambit (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Beth Harmon," Marielle Heller, "Alma Wheatley," Moses Ingram, "Jolene," Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "Benny Watts," Harry Melling, "Harry Beltik," Bill Camp, "Mr. Schaibel," William Horberg, executive producer

Moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt, Hollywood Journalist

What We Do in the Shadows (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

Paul Simms, executive producer, Stefani Robinson, executive producer, Kayvan Novak, "Nandor," Matt Berry, "Laszlo Cravensworth," Natasia Demetriou, "Nadja," Harvey Guillén, "Guillermo de la Cruz," Mark Proksch, "Colin Robinson"

Moderated by Kyle Newacheck, director

Six Feet Under 20th Anniversary Reunion (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

Alan Ball, creator & executive producer, Robert Greenblatt, executive producer, David Janollari, executive producer, Alan Poul, executive producer, Peter Krause, "Nate Fisher," Michael C. Hall, "David Fisher," Lauren Ambrose, "Claire Fisher," Frances Conroy, "Ruth Fisher," Freddy Rodriguez, "Federico 'Rico' Diaz," Rachel Griffiths, "Brenda Chenowith"

Big Sky (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

Kathryn Winnick, "Jenny Hoyt," Kylie Bunbury, "Cassie Dewell," John Carroll Lynch, "Rick Legarski," Jesse James Keitel, "Jerrie Kennedy," Brian Geraghty, "Ronald Pergman," Natalie Alyn Lind, "Danielle Sullivan," Jade Pettyjohn, "Grace Sullivan," Valerie Mahaffey, "Helen Pergman," Brooke Smith, "Merrilee Legarski," Ross Fineman, executive producer, Matthew Gross, executive producer

Moderated by Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly

Lovecraft Country (Release on Wednesday 3/31, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

Misha Green, creator & executive producer, Jurnee Smollett, "Letitia 'Leti' Lewis," Michael Kenneth Williams, "Montrose Freeman," Wunmi Mosaku, "Ruby Baptiste," Aunjanue Ellis, "Hippolyta Freeman," Jamie Chung, "Ji-Ah," Abbey Lee, "Christina Braithwhite"

Moderated by Dominic Patten, Deadline

The Late Late Show with James Corden (Release on Wednesday 3/31, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

James Corden, host & executive producer, Ben Winston, executive producer, Rob Crabbe, executive producer

Moderated by Andrew Rannells

The Good Doctor (Release on Wednesday 3/31, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

Freddie Highmore, executive producer & "Dr. Shaun Murphy," Antonia Thomas, "Dr. Claire Browne," Fiona Gubelmann, "Dr. Morgan Reznick," Hill Harper, "Dr. Andrews," Paige Spara, "Lea," David Shore, executive producer & showrunner, Erin Gunn, executive producer & showrunner

Moderated by Chancellor Agard, Entertainment Weekly

Evil (Release on Thursday 4/1, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT):

Mike Colter, "David Acosta," Michael Emerson, "Leland Townsend," Kurt Fuller, "Dr. Boggs," Katja Herbers, "Kristen Bouchard," Robert King, co-creator, showrunner & executive producer, Michelle King, Co-Creator, showrunner & executive producer, Christine Lahti, "Sheryl Luria," Aasif Mandvi, "Ben Shakir"

Moderated by Whoopi Goldberg

Ted Lasso (Release on Thursday 4/1, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT:

Bill Lawrence, creator & executive producer, Jason Sudeikis, creator, executive producer & "Ted Lasso," Hannah Waddingham, "Rebecca Welton," Jeremy Swift, "Higgins," Brendan Hunt, "Coach Beard" and executive producer, Juno Temple, "Keeley Jones," Nick Mohammed, "Nathan Shelley," Brett Goldstein, "Roy Kent" and writer, Phil Dunster, "Jamie Tartt"

Moderated by Patton Oswalt

