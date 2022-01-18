The star-studded roster will take the stage April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

PaleyFest sets full lineup for in-person 2022 return: Cobra Kai, Riverdale, and more

The Paley Center for Media's annual television festival is pulling out all the stops this April when it returns in person for the first time in three years.

The 39th Annual PaleyFest LA announced its full lineup Tuesday, which will feature special screenings and Q&As with the casts and creative teams of series as seasoned as CBS' NCIS and as new as HBO Max's Hacks. The gathering is slated to take place April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles following two years of virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PaleyFest 'This Is Us' star Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, and Mandy Moore at PaleyFest in 2017 | Credit: Courtesy PaleyFest

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Jan. 21 at 7 a.m. PT via paleyfest.org. Check out the full festival lineup below.

This Is Us (Saturday, April 2, 7 p.m. PT)

Dan Fogelman, creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Milo Ventimiglia, "Jack Pearson," Mandy Moore, "Rebecca Pearson," Sterling K. Brown, "Randall Pearson," Chrissy Metz, "Kate Pearson," Justin Hartley, "Kevin Pearson," Susan Kelechi Watson, "Beth Pearson," Chris Sullivan, "Toby Damon," Jon Huertas, "Miguel," with additional guests to be announced.

Superman & Lois (Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m. PT)

Todd Helbing, creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Tyler Hoechlin, "Clark Kent/Superman," Elizabeth 'Bitsie' Tulloch, "Lois Lane," Jordan Elsass, "Jonathan Kent," Alex Garfin, Jordan Kent," Erik Valdez, "Kyle Cushing," Inde Navarrette, "Sarah Cushing," Wolé Parks, "John Henry Irons/Steel," Adam Rayner, "Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho."

Black-ish (Sunday, April 3, 7 p.m. PT)

Anthony Anderson, executive producer and "Andre 'Dre' Anderson," Courtney Lilly, showrunner and executive producer, Tracee Ellis Ross, producer and "Rainbow Johnson," Marcus Scribner, "Andre Johnson Jr.," Miles Brown, "Jack Johnson," Marsai Martin, "Diane Johnson," Jenifer Lewis, "Ruby."

Ghosts and The Neighborhood (Wednesday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. PT)

From Ghosts: Joseph Port, executive producer and co-showrunner, Rose McIver, "Samantha," Utkarsh Ambudkar, "Jay," Brandon Scott Jones, "Isaac," Richie Moriarty, "Pete," Danielle Pinnock, "Alberta," Asher Grodman, "Trevor," Román Zaragoza, "Sasappis," Sheila Carrasco, "Flower," Rebecca Wisocky, "Hetty," Devan Chandler Long, "Thorfinn."

From The Neighborhood: Cedric the Entertainer, "Calvin Butler" and executive producer, Max Greenfield, "Dave Johnson," Beth Behrs, "Gemma Johnson," Tichina Arnold, "Tina Butler," Sheaun McKinney, "Malcolm Butler," Marcel Spears, "Marty Butler," Meg DeLoatch, executive producer and showrunner.

Hacks (Thursday, April 7, 7:30 p.m. PT)

Paul W. Downs, co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer, and "Jimmy," Lucia Aniello, co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director, Jen Statsky, co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer, Michael Schur, executive producer, Jean Smart, "Deborah Vance," Hannah Einbinder, "Ava," Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Marcus," Meg Stalter, "Kayla," Mark Indelicato, "Damien."

Cobra Kai (Friday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. PT)

Ralph Macchio, "Daniel LaRusso" and executive producer, William Zabka, "Johnny Lawrence" and executive producer, Josh Heald, writer and executive producer, Jon Hurwitz, writer and executive producer, Hayden Schlossberg, writer and executive producer, Courtney Henggeler, "Amanda LaRusso," Xolo Maridueña, "Miguel Diaz," Mary Mouser, "Samantha LaRusso," Tanner Buchanan, "Robby Keane," Jacob Bertrand, "Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz."

Riverdale (Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m. PT)

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner and executive producer, K.J. Apa, "Archie Andrews," Cole Sprouse, "Jughead Jones," Lili Reinhart, "Betty Cooper," Camila Mendes, "Veronica Lodge," Madelaine Petsch, "Cheryl Blossom," with additional guests to be announced.

Better Call Saul (Saturday, April 9, 7 p.m. PT)

Vince Gilligan, creator and executive producer, Peter Gould, creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Bob Odenkirk, "Jimmy McGill," Rhea Seehorn, "Kim Wexler," Jonathan Banks, "Mike Ehrmantraut," Patrick Fabian, "Howard Hamlin," Michael Mando, "Nacho Varga," Giancarlo Esposito, "Gus Fring."

A Salute to the NCIS Universe Celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i (Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m. PT)

From NCIS: Steven D. Binder, showrunner and executive producer, Sean Murray, "Timothy McGee," Wilmer Valderrama, "Nickolas 'Nick' Torres," Brian Dietzen, "Dr. Jimmy Palmer," Diona Reasonover, "Kasie Hines," Katrina Law, "Jessica Knight," Rocky Carroll, "Leon Vance," Gary Cole, "Alden Parker."

From NCIS: Los Angeles: Shane Brennan, showrunner and executive producer, R. Scott Gimmill, executive producer, Chris O'Donnell, "G. Callen," LL Cool J, "Sam Hanna," Linda Hunt, "Henrietta 'Hetty' Lange," Daniela Ruah, "Kensi Blye," Eric Christian Olsen, "Marty Deeks," Medalion Rahimi, "Fatima Namazi," Caleb Castille, "Devin Rountree," Gerald McRaney, "Hollis Kilbride."

From NCIS: Hawai'i: Matt Bosack, executive producer, Jan Nash, executive producer, Christopher Silber, executive producer, Vanessa Lachey, "Jane Tennant," Alex Tarrant, "Kai," Noah Mills, "Jesse Boone," Yasmine Al-Bustami, "Lucy Tara," Jason Antoon, "Ernie Malik," Tori Anderson, "Kate Whistler," Kian Talan, "Alex Tennant."

Emily in Paris (Sunday, April 10, 7 p.m. PT)

Darren Starr, creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer, Lily Collins, "Emily Cooper" and producer, Ashley Park, "Mindy Chen," Lucas Bravo, "Gabriel," Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, "Sylvie," Camille Razat, "Camille," with additional guests to be announced.