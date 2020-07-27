Justin Bieber, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, One Day at a Time, more set for first virtual PaleyFest

PaleyFest LA is going virtual in 2020, and has announced a lineup that includes stars from many fan-favorite shows. Programming will be available to stream for free via PaleyFest's official YouTube channel starting on Monday, Aug. 10 for the general public and two days earlier for members of The Paley Center for Media.

Shows and panelists for the TV festival are as follows:

And the line-up doesn't stop with television since there are plenty of musicians crossing over into the small screen. Both Justin Beiber and Dolly Parton are set to make appearances in panels for their respective shows: YouTube's Justin Bieber: Seasons and Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

There's also a bonus panel reserved for The Paley Center for Media members that will discuss the final season of Schitt's Creek featuring Eugene and Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy.