Justin Bieber, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, One Day at a Time, more set for first virtual PaleyFest
PaleyFest LA is going virtual in 2020, and has announced a lineup that includes stars from many fan-favorite shows. Programming will be available to stream for free via PaleyFest's official YouTube channel starting on Monday, Aug. 10 for the general public and two days earlier for members of The Paley Center for Media.
Shows and panelists for the TV festival are as follows:
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with creators Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, and cast members Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Jane Lynch, Luke Kirby, LeRoy McClain, and Stephanie Hsu.
- One Day at a Time with executive producers Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce, and Brent Miller who will also be joined by series stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ed Quinn, India de Beaufort, Sheridan Pierce, and Raquel Justice.
- Outlander with executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts with cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and author Diana Gabaldon.
- Ozark with executive producer Chris Mundy, and talent Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, and Tom Pelphrey.
- Late Night with Seth Meyers with host Seth Meyers, producers Mike Shoemaker, Alex Baze, and Sal Gentile, and writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel.
- Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness.
- Mrs. America featuring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Ari Graynor, and John Slattery. Also participating are creator Dahvi Waller, and executive producers Stacey Sher, Ryan Fleck, and Coco Francini.
And the line-up doesn't stop with television since there are plenty of musicians crossing over into the small screen. Both Justin Beiber and Dolly Parton are set to make appearances in panels for their respective shows: YouTube's Justin Bieber: Seasons and Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.
There's also a bonus panel reserved for The Paley Center for Media members that will discuss the final season of Schitt's Creek featuring Eugene and Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy.
