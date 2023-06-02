The Emmy-nominated host says she wants to "make space" for her Hulu series Taste the Nation and "other creative pursuits."

It's the end of an era at Bravo. Padma Lakshmi is leaving Top Chef after 17 years as its host.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," Lakshmi wrote in a note on social media Friday. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

Padma Lakshmi on 'Top Chef'

Lakshmi has hosted Top Chef since its second season, which premiered in 2006, often alongside celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. She has earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Host for her work on the series.

"Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo's Top Chef," an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement to EW. "Her impact on the Emmy-, James Beard–, and Critics' Choice Award–winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge, and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges' table anytime."

Lakshmi has embarked on other culinary ventures in recent years, writing books and hosting the Hulu series Taste the Nation. She cited these projects as reasons for bidding farewell to her beloved Bravo series.

"I feel it's time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books, and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi wrote.

Top Chef has other judges who could potentially fill Lakshmi's shoes — such as Gail Simmons, who recently told EW she would "happily" show up for 20 more seasons.

