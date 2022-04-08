Pachinko (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

In episode five of Pachinko, a young and very pregnant Sunja (Minha Kim) arrives in Osaka for the first time with her new husband, Isak (Steve Sanghyun Noh), after a particularly grueling boat ride from Busan. Over dinner with Isak's brother Yoseb (Junwoo Han) and his wife Kyunghee (Eunchae Jung) at their home in the neighborhood of Ikaino with other Zainichi, a term for Koreans in Japan, Sunja receives a warm welcome and a steaming bowl of Korean rice. She examines the grains and sobs, the weight of leaving the only home she's ever known fully setting in.

The concept of home permeates the episode: vignettes of young Sunja arriving in Japan for the first time, in 1931, are beautifully woven with scenes of older Sunja (played by Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn) returning to Korea nearly 60 years later, in 1989, to scatter the ashes of her beloved Kyunghee. It's a bittersweet return as Sunja mourns the loss of her closest confidant (an emotional plot that diverges from Pachinko author Min Jin Lee's source material) and commemorates a return to her homeland, one she no longer recognizes as she tries to locate the grave of her late father.

"Everybody wants to go back home," Youn tells EW. "It was a very important part of her life… She wanted to see the ocean and her father's grave, so that scene was very smart." Below, Youn discusses the poignant episode, a fangirl moment with costar Soji Arai's mother, and her perfectly logical thoughts about a potential season 2.

Pachinko Youn Yuh-Jung as Sunja in 'Pachinko' | Credit: Media Res/Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What drew you to the role of Sunja?

YUH-JUNG YOUN: When I read the script, the age is 74, Sunja's age. So that is the role suitable for my age. That's why. [Laughs.]

You were born two years after Japanese rule ended in Korea. Did your family history shape your portrayal of Sunja?

I overheard from my mother about the occupation, because my mother was born 1924, so she was there. We heard about it. I was too young, but we learned from the school about our history but not details like this. But you know, being an actress for a long time, it's just in here [gestures to head], so I was more portraying what my idea was according to the script [and] novel. [Sunja] has strength and determination to survive. That inspired me.

In the episode, Sunja returns to Busan for the first time to scatter Kyunghee's ashes. We also see the backstory of how these two women meet. Why do you think they form such an instant, everlasting bond?

Actually, [Kyunghee's death] wasn't in the novel. I think [showrunner] Soo [Hugh] was smart to write and add that scene, so I was very impressed. Of course she wanted to go back home. Everybody wants to go back home. She was talking about Korea with her sister-in-law… That's the only person she could rely on in that family. [Korea] was a very important part of her life… To see the ocean where she used to dive and catch the clam shell. Her father was so proud of her [because] she could hold her breath for such a long time. She wanted to see the ocean and her father's grave, so that scene was very smart. It's memorable to me.

Pachinko Jung Eun-chae and Minha Kim as young Kyunghee and young Sunja in 'Pachinko' | Credit: Juhan Noh/Media Res/Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

One of my favorite scenes is when Sunja finally finds her father's grave with her son Mozasu, played by Soji Arai, who says, "It's not a shame to survive, mother." Do you have any stories from filming this episode?

[Soji] knew me from Japan, he said. His mother is a huge fan of me. And he asked me, 'Do you remember somebody was asking you, yelling at you at some kind of department store?' Funny enough, I remembered that instant. Some lady was calling my name. [Soji said], 'That was my mother. I'm so embarrassed that my mother was yelling at you.' We shared a lot of stories about the Zainichi. He himself is Zainichi. I didn't know. He was very proud to be Zainichi. It's a proud word. I never heard of Zainichi before I read this book, so I thought it was a look-down word, but he says it's a very proud word.

Scenes of older Sunja returning to Korea parallel with scenes of teenage Sunja arriving in Japan for the first time. Obviously, you don't share screen time with Minha Kim, but did you two ever get together to discuss playing different versions of the same woman?

No, we haven't. Actually, the first time I saw her, we took a [photo] for the poster. I saw her for the first time. We are playing different parts and different times… In my experience, they always try to look for lookalike people. I always say to them, 'No, you don't have to look for a similar face because we all have very strange looks.' I wasn't like [I am now] when I was 20. I was beautiful and glamorous at the time, but see, I became an old lady. So don't have to try to find similar looks.

Pachinko Youn Yuh-Jung and Soji Arai as Sunja and Mozasu in 'Pachinko' | Credit: Juhan Noh/Apple TV +

The episodes are beautiful, but can be sad to watch. What was your experience like filming these scenes on set?

Oh, you wanna know the truth? [Laughs.] We waited so long, long hours waiting in the trailer. So I was complaining about it, asking [actress Kaho Minami], who plays Etsuko, Mozasu's girlfriend. She's Japanese. I asked, '[Does] it happen in Japan like that?' And she said — her English was worse than mine — she said, 'No, not in Japan! We go home.' And we laughed.

With Min Jin Lee's novel, there's so much more story to tell. If the show were to get a season 2, what would you be most excited about for Sunja's story?

That's not my position to think about a second season. Usually I don't plan ahead because, you know, life doesn't always go how you plan, so I don't plan anything. When that thing happens, that would be nice. And if not, I have to accept it. [Laughs.]

New episodes of Pachinko debut Fridays on Apple TV+.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: