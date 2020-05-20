Loved Hustlers? Watch the trailer for Starz strip club drama P-Valley

Couldn't get enough of Hustlers? Want to delve deeper into the world of strip clubs and the lives of their dancers? Check out the new trailer for Starz's P-Valley.

Adapted from Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley and debuting July 12, the series focuses on a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. The hourlong drama features some big characters coming through the small club's doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. In P-Valley, trap music meets film noir, grit meets glitter, and the church clashes with the erotic.

And just like in the gritty and critically acclaimed Hustlers, which saw Jennifer Lopez's veteran dancer Ramona taking Constance Wu's Destiny under her wing, P-Valley also shows an OG showing another stripper the ropes.

Hall serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which stars Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes, Nicco Annan (This Is Us) as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton (Power) as Miss Mississippi, Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D.) as Lil Murda, and Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre.

Watch the trailer above.