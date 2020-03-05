Ozark season 3 trailer finds the Byrde family going all in

Ozark type TV Show network Netflix genre Crime Where to watch Close Streaming Options

"Things are going to get ugly."

Based on the first trailer for Ozark season 3 trailer, Ruth's (Julia Garner) declaration seems to be right on target.

Back in January, Netflix unveiled the first look at Jason Bateman and Laura Linney‘s Emmy-winning drama via a short teaser and images. But the new extended look finds the Byrde family going all in on their various criminal enterprises — to violent results.

"Sometimes if you don't move forward, you die," argues Wendy (Linney), who we see pulling a gun on her husband Marty (Bateman).

The trailer also finds Marty moving money into a new casino, Marty and Wendy in marriage counseling (Ruth wants it known that she's not their therapist), and Wendy getting very close to Navarro.

Here's the official synopsis of season 3: "It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

Ozark returns March 27 to Netflix.

