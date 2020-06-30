Netflix announces Ozark to end with two-part final season

Ozark type TV Show network Netflix genre Crime

Things are about to get even darker for Ozark fans.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the hit series, which became more popular than ever with the well-timed March release of season 3, has been renewed for a fourth and final season. But the Byrde family will hang around a little longer than usual, considering the concluding run will be expanded to 14 episodes (as opposed to the usual 10) and be split in two parts (seven and seven). The streamer didn't reveal a premiere date for the new episodes.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Added star-director-producer Jason Bateman: “A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Following the growing criminal enterprise of Chicago transplants Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), Ozark has garnered awards recognition in front and behind the camera, with Bateman previously taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing, while Julia Garner scored an Outstanding Supporting Actress trophy.

Speaking to EW about all of season 3, including the bloody final scene, Mundy teased what a then-hypothetical fourth season would look like.

"If we're lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth (Garner) really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else," he shared. "And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

