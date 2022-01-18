Joseph Sikora teases his return for 'unfinished business' in Ozark final season

Ozark type TV Show network Netflix genre Crime

Before he once again becomes a powerful Force, Joseph Sikora is returning for some "unfinished business" on Ozark.

After wrapping his memorable six-season run on Starz's smash hit Power as New York gangster Tommy Egan, Sikora joined the cast of Netflix's own powerful crime series in season 3 as Kansas City mobster heir Frank Cosgrove Jr. While working under his father, the younger Cosgrove butted heads with Ruth (Julia Garner), which eventually resulted in him brutally attacking her. This led to where we left Frank Jr.: Darlene (Lisa Emery), seeking revenge for her new partner, walked up to Frank, who was sitting in his car, and shot him just below the belt at close range. Ouch, indeed.

"It's an incredibly tough spot," Sikora says with a laugh. "But when you have a writer that is as gifted as Chris Mundy, the showrunner of Ozark, you can do anything. The old expression that comes to mind is sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. He's able to write fiction as truth. So people are going to be incredibly excited at season 4 of Ozark, the finale season, and I think that the audience will really enjoy the twist of how Frank Jr. shows up, why he shows up, and how did he survive? Everything will be explained."

Sikora adds of his new onscreen rivalry: "Lisa Emery, what an amazing, nice, genuine and generous actor, who was so inviting to me. Last season we didn't really have a whole lot to do... that wasn't at the end of a gun anyway. But, obviously, at least in some capacity, those two have some unfinished business."

Ozark returns Friday to Netflix for the first half of the final season, and then Sikora will be seen leading his own series when Power Book IV: Force premieres Feb. 6 on Starz.

