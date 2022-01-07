Prepare for Ozark's final season with EW's special collector's edition
It's time to study up ahead of Ozark's final season.
In honor of the criminally beloved Netflix series premiering the first seven of its last 14 episodes on Jan. 21, Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Ozark is now available to purchase.
The special issue features interviews with current and past stars, including Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey, Janet McTeer, and two-time Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner, as well as behind-the-scenes photos, script pages, and information on the show's upcoming killer return.
Showrunner Chris Mundy teased his plans for season 4 back in 2020, telling EW, "I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do."
Fans can find out more about the series and its final season in Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Ozark, available online and wherever magazines are sold.
